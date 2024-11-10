Harris leads North Florida against Georgia Tech after 23-point game

North Florida Ospreys (2-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets…

North Florida Ospreys (2-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -12.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Georgia Tech after Josh Harris scored 23 points in North Florida’s 90-66 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

Georgia Tech finished 14-18 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Yellow Jackets averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 12.4 from the free-throw line and 23.7 from beyond the arc.

North Florida went 7-8 in ASUN play and 5-11 on the road last season. The Ospreys allowed opponents to score 75.8 points per game and shot 46.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

