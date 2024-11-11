Harris leads North Florida against Georgia after 22-point game

North Florida Ospreys (3-0) at Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces Georgia…

North Florida Ospreys (3-0) at Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces Georgia after Josh Harris scored 22 points in North Florida’s 105-93 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Georgia went 20-17 overall with a 13-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 24.3 from beyond the arc.

North Florida finished 16-16 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Ospreys shot 44.3% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

