Harris has 19 in North Florida’s 108-59 win over Edward Waters

The Associated Press

November 21, 2024, 10:51 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Harris scored 19 points as North Florida beat Edward Waters 108-59 on Thursday night.

Harris also contributed 11 rebounds for the Ospreys (4-2). Kamrin Oriol scored 17 points, going 6 of 7 (5 for 6 from 3-point range). Liam Murphy went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Prince Davies finished with 15 points and four steals for the Tigers. Myles Hosten added 13 points for Edward Waters. Jakobe Williams also had eight points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

