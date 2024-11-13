Harper scores 7 points in overtime to lift Howard over Tennessee State 88-84

ATLANTA (AP) — Blake Harper scored seven of his 18 points in overtime to help Howard beat Tennessee State 88-84…

Brandon Weston made a pair of free throws for Tennessee State with 10 seconds left and Howard’s Marcus Dockery missed a jumper to force overtime tied 75-all. Harper opened the extra period with consecutive 3-pointers and added a free throw as Howard outscored Tennessee State 13-9.

Harper shot 6 for 8 for the Bison (2-2). Bryce Harris scored 17 points and added 11 rebounds. Dockery finished with 15 points.

Weston led the Tigers (1-3) with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Justus Jackson added 22 points for Tennessee State. Aaron Nkrumah also had 12 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

