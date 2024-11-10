Harper leads No. 25 Rutgers against Saint Peter’s after 20-point outing

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0) Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Rutgers hosts Saint Peter’s after Dylan Harper scored 20 points in Rutgers’ 75-52 win over the Wagner Seahawks.

Rutgers finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Scarlet Knights averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 20.4 bench points last season.

Saint Peter’s finished 19-14 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Peacocks averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 3.7 bench points last season.

