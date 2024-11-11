Harper leads No. 25 Rutgers against Saint Peter’s after 20-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0) Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -15.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Rutgers hosts Saint Peter’s after Dylan Harper scored 20 points in Rutgers’ 75-52 victory over the Wagner Seahawks.

Rutgers finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Scarlet Knights averaged 65.4 points per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 28.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Saint Peter’s went 19-14 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Peacocks averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 3.7 bench points last season.

