Harness and Buffalo host Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-4) at Buffalo Bulls (6-0)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Saint Bonaventure after Terah Harness scored 23 points in Buffalo’s 86-53 win against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Bulls are 3-0 on their home court.

The Bonnies are 1-2 on the road. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Buffalo averages 80.7 points, 11.0 more per game than the 69.7 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 38.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chellia Watson is scoring 19.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulls.

Dani Haskell is averaging 16 points for the Bonnies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

