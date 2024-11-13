Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Hargress scores 25, UC…

Hargress scores 25, UC Riverside knocks off Cal Baptist 70-69

The Associated Press

November 13, 2024, 12:51 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress had 25 points in UC Riverside’s 70-69 victory against Cal Baptist on Tuesday.

Hargress shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Highlanders (1-2). Jack Whitbourn scored 12 points and added 13 rebounds. Joel Armotrading and Isaiah Moses both added 10.

Dominique Daniels Jr. finished with 20 points for the Lancers (2-1). Cal Baptist also got 10 points and 10 rebounds from AJ Braun and Kendal Coleman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up