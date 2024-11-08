Hargress leads UC Riverside against BYU after 20-point outing

UC Riverside Highlanders (0-1) at BYU Cougars (1-0) Provo, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -21; over/under…

UC Riverside Highlanders (0-1) at BYU Cougars (1-0)

Provo, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -21; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces BYU after Barrington Hargress scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 91-76 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

BYU finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 16-2 at home. The Cougars averaged 18.5 assists per game on 29.2 made field goals last season.

UC Riverside finished 16-18 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Highlanders shot 39.7% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.