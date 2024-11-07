Hargress leads UC Riverside against BYU after 20-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (0-1) at BYU Cougars (1-0) Provo, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces BYU…

UC Riverside Highlanders (0-1) at BYU Cougars (1-0)

Provo, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces BYU after Barrington Hargress scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 91-76 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

BYU finished 23-11 overall with a 16-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

UC Riverside went 16-18 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Highlanders averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 4.6 bench points last season.

