Hargress leads UC Riverside against Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (0-6) at UC Riverside Highlanders (3-3)

Riverside, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts Alcorn State after Barrington Hargress scored 31 points in UC Riverside’s 77-75 overtime win against the Colorado State Rams.

The Highlanders have gone 1-0 at home. UC Riverside has a 1-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Braves are 0-6 on the road. Alcorn State ranks fourth in the SWAC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Lual averaging 3.0.

UC Riverside is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 34.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.9 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has allowed to its opponents (46.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hargress is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 19.7 points and 4.7 assists.

Keionte Cornelius is shooting 35.6% and averaging 8.7 points for the Braves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.