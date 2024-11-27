Happy scores 18 as Princeton defeats Nazareth 99-63

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CJ Happy had 18 points in Princeton’s 99-63 victory over Nazareth on Wednesday night. Happy had…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CJ Happy had 18 points in Princeton’s 99-63 victory over Nazareth on Wednesday night.

Happy had five rebounds for the Tigers (6-3). Peyton Seals scored 16 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line and added five rebounds and five assists. Jack Stanton shot 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Merritt Holly finished with 14 points for the Golden Flyers. Tyler Putney added 11 points for Nazareth. Jaylen Savage finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

