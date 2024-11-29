Hannah Stuelke scores 16 points and No. 22 Iowa women defeat BYU 68-48 at Cancun Challenge

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hannah Stuelke had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 22 Iowa to a 68-48…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hannah Stuelke had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 22 Iowa to a 68-48 victory over BYU at the Cancun Challenge on Friday night.

The Hawkeyes led just 25-19 at halftime before posting 43 points in the second half.

Addison O’Grady scored four points and the Hawkeyes added two 3-pointers in a 10-3 run early in the third quarter, building a 35-22 lead with six minutes remaining in the period. Iowa went on to score 20 points in the quarter and took a 45-30 lead to the fourth.

O’Grady scored 12 points and Aaliyah Guyton had 11 for Iowa (8-0). Sydney Affolter had seven points, 10 rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Kemery Congdon had 13 points and Amari Whiting 11 for the Cougars (6-2).

The Hawkeyes led 16-10 after one quarter and maintained that six-point lead in the second quarter despite managing only nine points. Iowa led 25-19 at halftime with Stuelke leading the way with 11 points.

Lucy Olsen, Iowa’s leading scorer at 17.3 points per game, missed her second straight game with a large gash on her knee.

