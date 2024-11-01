Hannah Hidalgo takes relentless approach to improving her game for No. 6 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame point guard Hannah Hidalgo expects even more in her second college season than…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame point guard Hannah Hidalgo expects even more in her second college season than she did in her first.

Yes, more than first team All-American honors, more than a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament, even more than being named the top guard in Division I women’s basketball.

It’s her relentless pursuit of perfection — regardless of circumstances — that sets Hidalgo apart.

“The biggest thing is just being a great teammate. I definitely can be better at that and not be so focused on myself and my own goals,” she said after Wednesday’s 101-41 exhibition game rout of Davenport. “Having that year under my belt, I’m a lot more comfortable. So I’m just that vocal leader for the team. I try to bring that energy.””

Hidalgo is still pretty good on the court, too. The preseason All-American finished that game with 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the No. 6 Irish in a tune-up for Monday night’s season opener against Division I newcomer Mercyhurst.

Though she made 10 of 13 shots and all 10 of her free throws, the 5-foot-6 sophomore from New Jersey shook her head with disdain when she read the stat line from 3-point range: 1 of 4.

That’s just who she is.

“She’s never been a complacent player,” Notre Dame coach Nielle Ivey said. “So she’s always trying to find ways to get better.”

It won’t be easy to improve on a 28-7 record, a 22.6 scoring average or leading the nation in steals (4.6 per game).

She burst onto the national scene with a 31-point game in a 100-71 loss to eventual national champion South Carolina.

Hidalgo also scored 34 points in an 82-67 victory at UConn and joined Caitlin Clark as one of four Power 4 players to average 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game last season. She won the Dawn Staley Award, the honor named for the Gamecocks coach and awarded to the nation’s top guard.

With stars such as Clark and Angel Reese off to the WNBA, Hidalgo could emerge as the leader of the next big wave of women’s basketball stars. Taking that next step means Hidalgo wants to get stronger going to her left, finishing through contact and extending her shooting range.

Orlando Hidalgo, Hannah’s father and high school coach, said Hannah had a checklist this summer for personal improvement for one reason — bringing a third national championship banner to South Bend, Indiana.

“It’s not about winning ACC Player of the Year or leading the NCAA in steals, she just wants to play hard,” he said. “What she wants is an NCAA championship.”

Orlando saw that fire at an early age, when she competed fiercely with her four older brothers. It emerged at age 5, when played in a youth basketball league that included a few girls.

“She was the MVP,” he said. “A lot of kids feared her, because she was so aggressive. She would dive for the ball, she was an intense, lock-down defender even then. It’s rare to see someone make the same effort on offense and the same effort on defense. Michael Jordan was a two-way player. He was a killer on offense and defense. Hannah studies the game and works hard. She doesn’t take time off, she doesn’t take plays off.”

It’s a trait that hasn’t wavered as she got older, either.

In addition to countless film study sessions with Ivey, Hidalgo is trying to become a more vocal leader behind the scenes. Teammate Cassandre Prosper says Hannah is always a presence at games and in practice, even if she’s not playing.

“She was screaming and coaching and was bringing the energy to the players in the drill. She is standing right there during the drill, focused and involved,” Prosper said. ““I think people are going to see a different side of Hannah this season. They’re going to see her directing her teammates to the mountain top. She realizes that if we want to get to that championship, everyone needs to be involved and everyone needs to play their best.”

Hidalgo sought the advice of former Notre Dame star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Jewell Loyd. She currently plays for the Seattle Storm, who won WNBA titles in 2018 and 2020.

“Jewell was talking to me about preserving my body, which is something that I’ve also been working on,” Hidalgo said. “The game is pretty rigorous, so taking care of my body and making sure while I’m getting hit, I’m not constantly going down. It prevents injuries.”

But in the end, Hidalgo’s improvement still comes down to one thing.

“I think I’m my hardest critic,” Hidalgo said. “Honestly, me and Coach Ivey we’re always watching film, and I’m always thinking I could do something better.”

