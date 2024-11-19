Haney leads Austin Peay against Morehead State after 22-point game

Austin Peay Governors (3-1) at Morehead State Eagles (1-3) Morehead, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits…

Austin Peay Governors (3-1) at Morehead State Eagles (1-3)

Morehead, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits Morehead State after Isaac Haney scored 22 points in Austin Peay’s 103-68 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Morehead State went 26-9 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Eagles averaged 75.3 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point distance last season.

Austin Peay went 19-16 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Governors averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

