Haney leads Austin Peay against Morehead State after 22-point game

Austin Peay Governors (3-1) at Morehead State Eagles (1-3) Morehead, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -3.5;…

Austin Peay Governors (3-1) at Morehead State Eagles (1-3)

Morehead, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits Morehead State after Isaac Haney scored 22 points in Austin Peay’s 103-68 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Morehead State went 26-9 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Eagles averaged 75.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.4 last season.

Austin Peay went 19-16 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Governors averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 23.7 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.