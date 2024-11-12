Hampton to visit Providence Tuesday

Hampton Pirates (1-1) at Providence Friars (2-0) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -22; over/under…

Hampton Pirates (1-1) at Providence Friars (2-0)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -22; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence faces Hampton.

Providence went 14-5 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Friars averaged 13.6 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.

Hampton finished 9-24 overall a season ago while going 1-12 on the road. The Pirates averaged 5.8 steals, 3.7 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.