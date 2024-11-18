Live Radio
Hampton takes on UMBC, aims to end 3-game slide

The Associated Press

November 18, 2024, 3:43 AM

Hampton Pirates (1-3) at UMBC Retrievers (3-2)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton aims to break its three-game slide with a win over UMBC.

The Retrievers have gone 3-1 at home. UMBC scores 84.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

Hampton went 9-24 overall with a 1-12 record on the road last season. The Pirates shot 42.4% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

