Hampton faces UMBC, aims to end 3-game skid

Hampton Pirates (1-3) at UMBC Retrievers (3-2)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -7; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton comes into the matchup with UMBC as losers of three games in a row.

The Retrievers are 3-1 in home games. UMBC is the America East leader with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Marlon Short averaging 2.6.

Hampton finished 9-24 overall with a 1-12 record on the road a season ago. The Pirates allowed opponents to score 76.4 points per game and shot 43.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

