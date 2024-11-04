Haggerty scores 22 of 25 after break to rally Memphis past Missouri 83-75 in opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half when Memphis took over…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half when Memphis took over en route to an 83-75 win over Missouri in the season opener for both teams on Monday night.

The Tigers trailed by 10 at halftime but shot 58% in the second half, while going 17-20 from the foul line. Mizzou made just 15 of 23 at the line.

Tyrese Hunter and Moussa Cisse added 14 points apiece, nine each in the second half, and Colby Rogers scored 10.

Anthony Robinson II led Missouri with 16 points, while Tamar Bates and Trent Pierce both had 13 and Aidan Shaw 10.

Memphis only returned 8% of of its scoring after losing 14 players off of last year’s roster and brought in 11 transfers, including Haggerty from Tulsa, Hunter from Texas, Cisse from Mississippi and Rogers from Wichita State. SMU transfer Tyrek Smith announced before the game he would be transferring without playing a game.

Haggerty had five points to start a 16-2 run that turned an 11-point deficit into a 58-55 lead midway through the second half. He had 10 points in the surge. and another nine points in an 11-3 run that stretched the lead to 71-62 with 3:46 to play.

Memphis has won seven straight season openers and 22 straight home openers.

Pierce and Robinson hit back-to-back 3-pointers as Missouri took a 29-19 lead. Pierce’s second 3 pushed the lead to 36-22 five minutes before halftime, which ended with Missouri on top 42-32.

Missouri shot 54.5% (18 of 33) and held Memphis to 34% (11 of 32) with eight turnovers in the first half. Pierce’s second 3-pointer capped a run of 10 straight makes that set the lead at 14.

Missouri’s last true road opener was 21 years ago.

