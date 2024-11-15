Haggerty leads Memphis against Ohio after 29-point game

Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at Memphis Tigers (2-0) Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12.5; over/under is…

Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at Memphis Tigers (2-0)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces Ohio after PJ Haggerty scored 29 points in Memphis’ 80-74 victory against the UNLV Rebels.

Memphis went 22-10 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 17.0 points off of turnovers, 13.0 second-chance points and 19.7 bench points last season.

Ohio went 5-7 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Bobcats averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 13.8 on free throws and 26.7 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

