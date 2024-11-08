Habib’s 29 help Portland State down Evergreen State 131-84

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ismail Habib scored 29 points as Portland State beat Evergreen State 131-84 on Thursday. Habib went…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ismail Habib scored 29 points as Portland State beat Evergreen State 131-84 on Thursday.

Habib went 10 of 16 from the field (9 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Vikings (1-1). Hayden Curtiss scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Jaylin Henderson shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Geoducks were led by Jourdan Joseph, who posted 23 points and two steals. Tyler No added 17 points for Evergreen State. Bradley Graham also had 11 points, five assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.