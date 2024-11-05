Gumbs scores 15 in Texas State’s 64-44 win against Eastern Michigan

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Kaden Gumbs had 15 points in Texas State’s 64-44 victory over Eastern Michigan on Monday…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Kaden Gumbs had 15 points in Texas State’s 64-44 victory over Eastern Michigan on Monday night in a season opener.

Gumbs shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats. Tylan Pope added 12 points while going 4 of 8 from the field while he also had seven rebounds. Tyler Morgan went 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Christian Henry led the way for the Eagles with 17 points and three steals.

