Gumbs leads Texas State against TCU after 27-point outing

Texas State Bobcats (2-0) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned…

Texas State Bobcats (2-0) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -15.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits TCU after Kaden Gumbs scored 27 points in Texas State’s 102-62 win against the McMurry War Hawks.

TCU went 21-13 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Horned Frogs allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

Texas State went 17-18 overall with a 5-11 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 35.9 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 10.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.