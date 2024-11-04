Gudmundsson’s 15 lead Campbell past Pfeiffer 96-49

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Bragi Gudmundsson scored 15 points as Campbell beat Pfeiffer 96-49 on Monday night. Gudmundsson also…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Bragi Gudmundsson scored 15 points as Campbell beat Pfeiffer 96-49 on Monday night.

Gudmundsson also contributed six rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Terren Frank added 10 points and five rebounds. Eric Van Der Heijden went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Josh Johnson finished with seven points for the Falcons. Dante Forrester-Jhagroo and Brandon Alfonse added six points apiece for Pfeiffer.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

