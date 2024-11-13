Gudmundsson scores 14 as Campbell defeats Newberry 83-40

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Bragi Gudmundsson’s 14 points off of the bench led Campbell to an 83-40 victory against…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Bragi Gudmundsson’s 14 points off of the bench led Campbell to an 83-40 victory against Newberry on Wednesday night.

Gudmundsson shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Fighting Camels (2-2). Eric Van Der Heijden scored 10 points, shooting 3 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Wolves were led in scoring by Booker Cusaac, who finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

Campbell took the lead with 19:15 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Gudmundsson led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 42-14 at the break. Van Der Heijden led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

