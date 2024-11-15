Green scores 25 as Holy Cross takes down Sacred Heart 82-75

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Max Green’s 25 points helped Holy Cross defeat Sacred Heart 82-75 on Friday night. Green added…

Green added seven rebounds for the Crusaders (1-2). Caleb Kenney scored 16 points, shooting 7 of 8 from the field. Tyler Boston shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Pioneers (0-4) were led in scoring by Aidan Carpenter, who finished with 21 points and two steals. Bryce Johnson added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Sacred Heart. Nyle Ralph-Beyer had 12 points.

Boston scored seven points in the first half and Holy Cross went into the break trailing 37-35. Green scored 22 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

