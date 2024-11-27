Green scores 20 as Rhode Island downs Detroit Mercy 81-75

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — David Green scored 20 points as Rhode Island beat Detroit Mercy 81-75 on Wednesday. Green also…

Green also contributed eight rebounds for the Rams (6-0). Cam Estevez scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jamarques Lawrence shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. The Rams picked up their sixth straight victory.

Orlando Lovejoy finished with 28 points, seven assists and two steals for the Titans (3-5). Legend Geeter added 11 points, six rebounds and four steals for Detroit Mercy. Jared Lary also had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

