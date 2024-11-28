Green, Holy Cross Crusaders to face the Virginia Cavaliers

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-3) at Virginia Cavaliers (4-2) Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Holy Cross…

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-3) at Virginia Cavaliers (4-2)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Holy Cross in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Cavaliers have gone 3-0 in home games. Virginia is second in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.7 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Crusaders are 1-3 on the road. Holy Cross averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Virginia’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross scores 11.2 more points per game (72.9) than Virginia gives up to opponents (61.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.3 points for the Cavaliers.

Max Green is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Crusaders.

