Green Bay visits Western Illinois following Roy’s 24-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (0-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-1) Macomb, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays…

Green Bay Phoenix (0-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-1)

Macomb, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays Western Illinois after Anthony Roy scored 24 points in Green Bay’s 90-76 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Western Illinois went 10-5 at home last season while going 21-12 overall. The Leathernecks shot 42.7% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

Green Bay finished 18-14 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Phoenix allowed opponents to score 69.0 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.