Green Bay takes on Evansville following Roy’s 34-point outing

Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) at Evansville Purple Aces (1-4) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -1.5;…

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -1.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces Evansville after Anthony Roy scored 34 points in Green Bay’s 82-57 win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Purple Aces have gone 1-1 in home games. Evansville is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Phoenix are 1-2 on the road. Green Bay is eighth in the Horizon League scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Hall averaging 8.0.

Evansville’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 77.2 points per game, 1.0 more than the 76.2 Evansville gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pozzato is shooting 49.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Purple Aces.

Roy is shooting 52.4% and averaging 27.4 points for the Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.