Green Bay hosts SIU-Edwardsville following Taylor’s 23-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-2) at Green Bay Phoenix (1-3)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces Green Bay after Brian Taylor II scored 23 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 76-58 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Green Bay went 18-14 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Phoenix shot 44.8% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Cougars have gone 2-2 away from home. SIU-Edwardsville ranks third in the OVC with 16.0 assists per game led by Ray’Sean Taylor averaging 5.3.

