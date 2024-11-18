Green Bay hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Taylor’s 23-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-2) at Green Bay Phoenix (1-3) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits Green…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-2) at Green Bay Phoenix (1-3)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits Green Bay after Brian Taylor II scored 23 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 76-58 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Green Bay finished 10-5 at home last season while going 18-14 overall. The Phoenix averaged 4.4 steals, 2.2 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Cougars are 2-2 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville ranks third in the OVC with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Darrion Baker averaging 5.0.

