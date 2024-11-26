Graves leads Charlotte against East Tennessee State after 20-point showing

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-2) at Charlotte 49ers (3-2) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-2) at Charlotte 49ers (3-2)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts East Tennessee State after Nik Graves scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 79-76 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The 49ers are 3-1 in home games. Charlotte is ninth in the AAC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Graves averaging 2.2.

The Buccaneers are 0-1 in road games. East Tennessee State is second in the SoCon with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Karon Boyd averaging 3.3.

Charlotte’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 5.9 more points per game (78.5) than Charlotte allows to opponents (72.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Graves is shooting 36.7% and averaging 16.6 points for the 49ers.

John Buggs III is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 9.8 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

