Graves’ 23 lead Charlotte past Richmond 65-48

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nik Graves had 23 points in Charlotte’s 65-48 win over Richmond on Wednesday night.

Graves also contributed seven rebounds for the 49ers (2-1). Kylan Blackmon shot 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 12 points.

Dusan Neskovic finished with 14 points for the Spiders (1-2). Jonathan Beagle added 10 points and nine rebounds for Richmond.

Charlotte took the lead with 8:06 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Graves led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 29-19 at the break. Graves scored a team-high 11 points in the final half.

