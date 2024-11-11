Grant Nelson scores 22 to lead No. 2 Alabama over McNeese State 72-64

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Grant Nelson scored 22 points and had seven rebounds to lead No. 2 Alabama over McNeese…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Grant Nelson scored 22 points and had seven rebounds to lead No. 2 Alabama over McNeese State 72-64 on Monday night.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. went 5 for 9 from 3-point range, scoring 15 points for the Crimson Tide (3-0), and Mark Sears added 15 points, three rebounds and five assists.

McNeese State (1-2) struggled with foul trouble, committing 22 fouls. Javohn Garcia, who has averaged 18 points per game this season, was limited to 11 minutes due to foul trouble, scoring only four points.

Sincere Parker led the Cowboys with 19 points off the bench, and Alyn Breed scored 17 points.

Takeaways

McNeese State: Parker continues to be a scoring force off the bench, scoring 39 points in his last two games on 15 for 27 shooting from the field (56%).

Alabama: The Crimson Tide won a much lower scoring game than its norm, winning despite taking 50 shots from the field compared to 61 from McNeese State. Alabama’s 15 turnovers and a negative offensive rebounding differential contributed to the shot disparity.

Key moment

With just over two minutes to play, Nelson grabbed one of his three offensive rebounds and drew a foul, earning two free throws with McNeese State in the bonus. He hit both free throws, extending Alabama’s lead to nine points. McNeese State attempted just two shots after those free throws.

Key stat

Alabama assisted 16 of its 22 field goals, creating ball movement and scoring from half-court sets when needed.

Up next

Alabama plays at No. 13 Purdue on Friday, its first game away from home and first game against a ranked opponent. McNeese State hosts North Texas on Monday.

