Grand Canyon hosts Norfolk State following Moore’s 24-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-2) Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -14.5; over/under…

Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-2)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -14.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits Grand Canyon after Brian Moore Jr. scored 24 points in Norfolk State’s 70-63 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

Grand Canyon finished 30-5 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Antelopes averaged 8.3 steals, 5.5 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Spartans are 1-2 in road games. Norfolk State is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.