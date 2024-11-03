Grand Canyon begins season at home against CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans at Grand Canyon Antelopes Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -18; over/under is 140…

CSU Fullerton Titans at Grand Canyon Antelopes

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -18; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts CSU Fullerton for the season opener.

Grand Canyon went 30-5 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Antelopes averaged 12.1 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

CSU Fullerton went 7-13 in Big West games and 6-10 on the road last season. The Titans averaged 6.7 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

