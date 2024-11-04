Grand Canyon begins season at home against CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans at Grand Canyon Antelopes Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -19; over/under is 140…

CSU Fullerton Titans at Grand Canyon Antelopes

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -19; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts CSU Fullerton for the season opener.

Grand Canyon went 16-0 at home last season while going 30-5 overall. The Antelopes averaged 12.1 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

CSU Fullerton finished 14-18 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Titans averaged 67.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

