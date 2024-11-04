Grand Canyon begins season at home against CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans at Grand Canyon Antelopes
Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -19; over/under is 140
BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts CSU Fullerton for the season opener.
Grand Canyon went 16-0 at home last season while going 30-5 overall. The Antelopes averaged 12.1 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.
CSU Fullerton finished 14-18 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Titans averaged 67.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
