Grand Canyon begins season at home against CSU Fullerton

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 3:42 AM

CSU Fullerton Titans at Grand Canyon Antelopes

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -19; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts CSU Fullerton for the season opener.

Grand Canyon went 16-0 at home last season while going 30-5 overall. The Antelopes averaged 12.1 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

CSU Fullerton finished 14-18 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Titans averaged 67.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

