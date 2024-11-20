Grambling Tigers to take on the New Mexico Lobos on the road

Grambling Tigers (1-2) at New Mexico Lobos (3-1)
Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Grambling.
New Mexico went 13-3 at home last season while going 26-10 overall. The Lobos averaged 81.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.7 last season.
Grambling finished 21-15 overall a season ago while going 7-9 on the road. The Tigers shot 44.0% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.
