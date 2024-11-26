Grambling takes on Cal Poly, looks to halt 4-game skid

Grambling Tigers (1-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4) San Luis Obispo, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs…

Grambling Tigers (1-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4)

San Luis Obispo, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling comes into the matchup against Cal Poly after losing four in a row.

The Mustangs have gone 2-0 in home games. Cal Poly is ninth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 30.9 rebounds. Kieran Elliott paces the Mustangs with 5.0 boards.

The Tigers are 0-4 on the road. Grambling is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

Cal Poly makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Grambling has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Grambling has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Hyder is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mustangs.

Kintavious Dozier is averaging 13.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

