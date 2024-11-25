Grambling plays Cal Poly on 4-game road skid

Grambling Tigers (1-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4) San Luis Obispo, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling will…

Grambling Tigers (1-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4)

San Luis Obispo, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling will aim to stop its four-game road slide when the Tigers face Cal Poly.

The Mustangs have gone 2-0 at home. Cal Poly has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers are 0-4 in road games. Grambling is seventh in the SWAC with 11.6 assists per game led by Mikale Stevenson averaging 5.4.

Cal Poly scores 80.3 points, 9.5 more per game than the 70.8 Grambling allows. Grambling has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Hyder is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mustangs.

Kintavious Dozier is averaging 13.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

