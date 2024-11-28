Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Missouri State Bears meet

Missouri State Bears (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-2) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays…

Missouri State Bears (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays Missouri State in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in non-conference play. Gonzaga ranks sixth in the WCC with 14.0 assists per game led by Maud Huijbens averaging 3.3.

Missouri State finished 23-10 overall with a 6-4 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Bears averaged 8.3 steals, 3.0 blocks and 13.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

