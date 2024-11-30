Gondrezick and Detroit Mercy win 98-89 in OT against Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Grant Gondrezick II scored 22 points and Orlando Lovejoy added six in the overtime as Detroit…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Grant Gondrezick II scored 22 points and Orlando Lovejoy added six in the overtime as Detroit Mercy knocked off Eastern Michigan 98-89 on Saturday night.

Gondrezick also had seven rebounds for the Titans (4-5). Lovejoy scored 18 points and added seven assists and three steals. TJ Nadeau shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Christian Henry finished with 28 points and five assists for the Eagles (5-3). Da’Sean Nelson added 24 points and two steals for Eastern Michigan. Arne Osojnik also had 13 points and two steals.

Detroit Mercy entered halftime up 33-25. Gondrezick paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Detroit Mercy was outscored by Eastern Michigan in the second half by eight points, with Nadeau scoring a team-high 11 points after halftime.

Lovejoy missed a potential winning layup with about 5 seconds left in regulation and Henry missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

