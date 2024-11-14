Godfrey leads Georgia against Georgia Tech after 21-point outing

Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) Atlanta; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces Georgia Tech…

Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1)

Atlanta; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces Georgia Tech after RJ Godfrey scored 21 points in Georgia’s 90-77 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

Georgia Tech finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Yellow Jackets averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 12.4 from the free-throw line and 23.7 from 3-point range.

Georgia finished 20-17 overall a season ago while going 6-6 on the road. The Bulldogs gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

___

