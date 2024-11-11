Glasper leads N.C. A&T against George Washington after 23-point showing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits George Washington after Landon Glasper scored 23 points in N.C. A&T’s 80-64 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

George Washington went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Revolutionaries allowed opponents to score 77.3 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.

N.C. A&T finished 2-14 on the road and 7-25 overall last season. The Aggies averaged 10.2 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season.

