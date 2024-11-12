Glasper leads N.C. A&T against George Washington after 23-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -12.5;…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -12.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits George Washington after Landon Glasper scored 23 points in N.C. A&T’s 80-64 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

George Washington went 15-17 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Revolutionaries averaged 12.3 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

N.C. A&T went 7-25 overall with a 2-14 record on the road last season. The Aggies averaged 65.6 points per game last season, 24.6 in the paint, 11.0 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

