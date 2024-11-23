Gittens, Florida International take down CSU Bakersfield 76-73 in OT

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dashon Gittens led Florida International with 16 points, including the the game-winning layup with 22…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dashon Gittens led Florida International with 16 points, including the the game-winning layup with 22 seconds remaining in the overtime, and the Panthers knocked off CSU Bakersfield 76-73 on Saturday.

Gittens, whose 3-pointer with2.2 seconds left forced overtime, shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Panthers (2-4). Jonathan Aybar added 14 points while shooting 3 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and he also had three steals. Asim Jones shot 2 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jemel Jones finished with 18 points for the Roadrunners (3-3). Marvin McGhee added 15 points and six rebounds for CSU Bakersfield. Fidelis Okereke also had 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

