Gibson Jimmerson scores 28 points and Saint Louis routs Avila 95-44

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had 28 points in Saint Louis’ 95-44 victory against Avila on Sunday night. Jimerson…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had 28 points in Saint Louis’ 95-44 victory against Avila on Sunday night.

Jimerson shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 6 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Billikens (1-1). Kellen Thames scored 16 points while going 7 of 11 from the field and added eight rebounds and four steals. Larry Hughes Jr. finished with 15 points.

The Eagles were led by Xavier Kahube, who posted 16 points and two blocks.

Saint Louis took the lead with 17:58 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 44-26 at halftime, with Jimerson racking up 21 points. Saint Louis pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 28 points. They outscored Avila by 33 points in the final half, as Hughes led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.