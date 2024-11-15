Live Radio
Georgia visits Georgia Tech following Godfrey’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

November 15, 2024, 3:41 AM

Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1)

Atlanta; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays Georgia Tech after RJ Godfrey scored 21 points in Georgia’s 90-77 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

Georgia Tech finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Yellow Jackets gave up 75.2 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

Georgia went 7-13 in SEC play and 6-6 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 24.3 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

